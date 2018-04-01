Delays on Metro following police incident

Passengers travelling on the Metro this morning are being warned of delays to services following an earlier police incident.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has announced that there are delays of up to 15 minutes on trains running between South Hylton and the airport.

A Nexus spokesman said: "There was an incident at 7.45am today with a disruptive male passenger at South Gosforth.

"Police were called to remove him from a train.

"The hold up has caused some gaps in service."

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 7.30am Metro staff at South Gosforth Metro station called for assistance after a man was behaving in a disorderly manner."

Passengers are being advised to leave extra time for their journey.