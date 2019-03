There are delays on the Metro this morning due to a failed train.

Metro says that trains running between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and South Hylton in Sunderland are affected.

There are minor delays to trains.

Metro tweeted: "There are minor delays to trains running between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions due to an earlier failed train.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."