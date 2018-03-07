Delays on busy road after crash between car and HGV

Sedling Road at the junction with Crowther Road in Washington. Copyright Google Maps.
Sedling Road at the junction with Crowther Road in Washington. Copyright Google Maps.
Share this article

There are delays on a busy road this morning following a crash between a car and a HGV.

It happened between Crowther Road and Sedling Road near Makro in Washington.

As a result there are delays on the A185 Western Highway eastbound, with one lane blocked.

The North East Live Traffic account tweeted: "A185 Western Highway delays to eastbound traffic and lane one blocked between Crowther Rd and Sedling Rd (Makro) due to a two-vehicle collision between a car and an HGV.

"Police at scene #Sunderland."

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.