Delays on busy road after crash between car and HGV

There are delays on a busy road this morning following a crash between a car and a HGV.

It happened between Crowther Road and Sedling Road near Makro in Washington.

As a result there are delays on the A185 Western Highway eastbound, with one lane blocked.

The North East Live Traffic account tweeted: "A185 Western Highway delays to eastbound traffic and lane one blocked between Crowther Rd and Sedling Rd (Makro) due to a two-vehicle collision between a car and an HGV.

"Police at scene #Sunderland."

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.