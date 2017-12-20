Delays on A19 due to broken down Royal Mail van

Drivers are facing delays on the A19 this morning due to a broken down Royal Mail van.

The incident has happened on the southbound side of the road between the A194 and A184 junctions.

The van has broken down on the end of the slip road which joins from the Lindisfarne roundabout on the A194.

NE Traffic News tweeted: "A19 Southbound delays between the A194 Lindisfarne and A184 Testos roundabouts due to a broken Royal Mail Van on the end of the slip road joining from the Lindisfarne roundabout #SouthTyneside."