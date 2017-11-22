Delays on A1 road after 'multi-vehicle' traffic smash

Motorists are facing delays on the A1 following a crash this morning.

It happened on the Western Bypass on the northbound side of the road between junction 64 at Washington and junction 65 at Birtley.

The crash is said to have involved a number of cars.

The NE Traffic News account tweeted: "A1 Western Bypass, delays and one lane blocked northbound between J64 Washington to J65 Birtley due to a multi vehicle RTC emergency services travelling to the scene."

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.