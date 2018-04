Motorists are facing delays on the A1 this morning due to a broken down car.

It has happened at the Western Bypass section of the road northbound near junction 66 at the Angel of the North.

One lane has been partially blocked.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A1 Western Bypass Northbound delays and one lane partially blocked due to a broken down car near to J66 Angel of the North in #Gateshead."