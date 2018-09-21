Delays hit Tyne Tunnel traffic as roadworks close sliproad

Drivers using the Tyne Tunnel have faced delays after a sliproad was shut off to traffic.

Theslip road from the A19 and A185 into the northbound tunnel at Jarrow closed yesterday and will remain shut until Sunday to allow road improvement works to be carried out,

A spokesman for Tyne Tunnel said: "Diversions will be in place and we apologise for any inconvenience."

It has said the work comes following feedback from customers as it works to improve the service, with the layout being changed into the northbound tunnel.

An inspection lane will still be available during the work and new signs will inform drivers both lanes are in use and when to merge.

The issue has been causing delays on Go North East bus services, which has said it has faced "major delays" northbound, which have had an impact on its 5 service between Jarrow and North Shields, with large gaps in the service, as well as the Whey-Aye 50 route.

Some buses have been held up by an hour during peak time, while southbound traffic is running well.

A spokesman said: "We're diverting where we can although traffic is still very busy in the Jarrow area."

TT2, which operates the tunnel, has also warned the southbound tunnel will close from midnight until 5am next Sunday, with diversions to be signposted during this time to offer alternative routes.

Its spokesman added: "Thank you for your patience."