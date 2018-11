Drivers are facing delays as they try to get into the Tyne Tunnel this morning.

There are tailbacks using the northbound side of the road after a mobile crane broke down.

However, traffic is now moving once again.

The Tyne Tunnels Twitter account posted: "Apologies for delay northbound in tunnel.

"This was due to mobile crane which broke down.

"Breakdown has now been cleared traffic now moving again expect delays in the short term."