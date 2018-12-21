Delays for drivers due to burst water main in busy Sunderland road

Drivers are being warned to face possible delays after water main burst in a Sunderland road.

It has happened on the A1018 at the junction between Dame Dorothy Street and Church Street North.

Northumbrian Water workers and vans have been spotted at the scene along with police officers.

Some minor delays are expected for motorists.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A sink hole has appeared in the carriageway on the A1018 in #Sunderland at the junction of Dame Dorothy St and Church St North, some minor delays possible."

Sunderland University's communications department has also said that bus services are affected.

Police and Northumbrian Water vehicles at the scene of a burst water main in Sunderland.

The department tweeted: "Due to burst water main on St Peter's Way, Service 700 is unable to serve normal stops on this loop.

"A diversion route is in place and a temporary stop near to the junction of Charles Street and St Peter’s Way.

"Customers should use temporary stop at junction of St Peter's Way."

