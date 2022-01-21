Delays after multi-vehicle collision closes lane of southbound A19 in County Durham
There are delays on the southbound A19 after it was partly closed by a multi-vehicle collision.
Lane one of the dual carriageway was shut between the Murton and Easington interchanges and drivers were being urged to find an alternative route.
National Highways North East Tweeted that Durham Constabularywas at the scene and the fire service was also in attendance.
The carriageway has now fully reopened and traffic is beginning to clear but there are still delays of up to 30 minutes on approach to the scene.