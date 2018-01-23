Delays after lorry breaks down on key Sunderland road

A broken down lorry caused delays on a major route into Sunderland this morning.

The heavy goods vehicle came to a halt on the A19 southbound at the A690 turn-off, and it caused tail-backs on both roads.

On the 'traffic news' section of its website, the AA said: "One lane closed and queuing traffic due to stalled truck on A19 Southbound at A690 Durham Road. Lane one (of two) closed."

North East Live Traffic tweeted: "A690 Durham Road, heavy slow moving traffic on the approach to the A19 at Doxford Park in Sunderland with tail backs to the 'over the Hill Farm'."

It added: "Broken down HGV on the A19 southbound at the A690 Durham Road junction Sunderland, in lane one."

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Broken down HGV A19/A690 southbound - lane one. Traffic flowing in lane two but this may cause delays in area."

Traffic is now flowing freely.

The police added: "The earlier broken down HGV on A19/A690 Junction Southbound is now clear. Traffic flowing freely."