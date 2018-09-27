Delays after level crossing gates stuck next to Metro station

Level crossing gates at East Boldon station have stuck this morning, causing delays for rush hour traffic.

Go North East and Stagecoach have reported their services have been hit by hold ups because of the issue on Station Road.

Scholars buses run by Go North East have been affected, while Stagecoach says services including the 30 from Boldon Asda have been hit.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said the service from Boldon will still operate but with a significant delay and added an apology for inconvenience.

It has since confirmed the issue has now cleared, but said its 30 service is facing a 50 delay.