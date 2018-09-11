Delays after four-vehicle crash on A19

Police are currently on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on the A19 southbound.

The collision happened just before the A1231 Wessington Way junction at around 6.10pm and one lane is blocked prior to the junction, causing delays for drivers.

Motorists have reported that there is congestion from Nissian to the A1231.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that no one has been injured, but that police remain on scene while vehicles are recovered.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to a four-vehicle road traffic collision just prior to the A1231 junction on the A19 southbound.

"The incident caused damage to the vehicles but no one was injured.

"Police are currently on scene waiting for the vehicles to be recovered."

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said: " We were called at 5.33pm to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.

"We sent a rapid response paramedic who assessed a number of people on the scene, but no one was transported to hospital."

North East Traffic Live said: "A19 Southbound delays and one lane blocked prior to the A1231 Wessington Way junction due to a four vehicle RTC.

"Police are at scene."