Police have been forced to close a stretch of the A19 because of 'deep snow' on the carriageway.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that the A19 southbound is closed from the A179 to the A689 due to deep drifting snow on the carriageway.

The force is asking people to please avoid the area and use an alternative route.

