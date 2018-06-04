Day-by-day weather forecast for the week ahead in the North East

It's been a funny couple of month's for weather here in the North East, and we're hoping for a sunny summer.

Here's what this week is forecast bring, according to the Met Office:

Today will see low cloud, mist and fog as the murky weather continues along the coast.

Some sunny spells may develop later in the west, but with a cool northeasterly breeze and mists persisting in the east. The Met Office doesn't expect temperatures to get an higher than 17°C.

Tonight will see more of the same, with mainly cloudy conditions and mist and fog patches affecting the coast and hills, perhaps with some drizzle.

Tuesday is forecast to see early mist, fog and low cloud. This is expected to clear during the morning, then stay largely sunny - though with cool northeasterly breezes near the coast. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 16°C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is for more mist and low cloud, especially on the coast and hills.

Wednesday is expected to be the foggiest day, though with patches of brighter weather.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be warmer and sunnier, according to the Met Office.