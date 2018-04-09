Date set for funeral of much-loved teenager Taylor Bowe

Have your say

The funeral of a much-loved teenager who died suddenly is to be held next week.

Taylor Bowe, 15, passed away at his home in Duncar, Houghton, on March 26.

Taylor with mum Bronia, dad Thomas and sister Alex.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular youngster, who was treated by members of the Great North Air Ambulance crew at the scene, but could no be saved.

Taylor’s funeral will be held at St Michael’s Catholic Church, in Durham Road, Houghton, on Monday, April 16 at 1.30pm.

His family would like as many of his friends as possible to attend.

The celebration of Taylor’s life will continue at Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.

We have been overwhelmed by the messages we have had Bronia Bowe

The death of Taylor devastated his family, including mum Bronia, 49, dad Thomas, 51, and sister Alex, 27.

They have been inundated with messages of support since the tragedy happened.

Bronia said: “We have been overwhelmed by the messages we have had.

“The only thing keeping us going is how many people are saying all the beautiful things that Taylor has done and how he has helped them.

“It is lovely to hear.

“I want to say thank you to all those children and friends who’s lives he has touched, who have sent these messages to say how important he was to them.”

Taylor’s family has requested family flowers only at the funeral, with any donations to be made at the crematorium.

The charity which will benefit from the donations will be chosen at a later date.

It is not yet known why Taylor died, with the results of a post-mortem examination having not yet been released.

He was set to become a godfather to his niece Everleigh, who will turn one in April, and was due to propose to girlfriend Leila Boyle, 16.

Taylor attended the Link School, in Pallion, and liked cooking, MCing and art.

Bronia added: “Bronia said: “Taylor was amazing. He was very well-liked and his friends meant the world to him.

“He had a lovely girlfriend he had been with for almost a year, and we’ve just found out that he had asked her mum if he could marry her.

“He was also looking forward to becoming a godfather and was a wonderful, beautiful son.”

When he was younger, Taylor regularly posted anti-bullying videos online, and always dreamed of owning a motorbike.

All inquiries relating to the funeral can be made to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors on 0191 514 2744.