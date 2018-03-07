Darts play aims for the bullseye on tour of curious venues

A darts-loving theatre director is taking a critically-acclaimed show on a unique ‘bite-sized’ theatre tour.

Best in the World is a heart-warming story set in the world of darts by Annie Rigby - director of Unfolding Theatre.

The show is one of four short pieces of theatre commissioned by the Cultural Spring to tour small community venues and will be performed next week.

The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England funded project, aims to increase participation in the arts in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Best in the World will be performed at Hebburn Sports Club on Monday; The Customs House, South Shields, on Tuesday; Whitburn and Marsden Social Club on Wednesday; The Red Hackle Pub on Thursday and South Shields Football Club on Friday,

Annie said: “I’ve always loved darts and the idea for the show first came to me when I was at the World Championship. Watching Phil Taylor win, I thought ‘what’s it really like to be the best in the world’ at something?”

She added: “We’ve updated it for this tour and woven in stories from Chris Allen, from the Customs House. Darts champions are very often ordinary people and everyone can identify stepping up and attempting to throw a perfect dart.”

Cultural Spring Project Co-ordinator Emma Scarr explained: “The idea behind Best in the World and our other Bite-Size Theatre performances is to introduce good quality, short shows into local communities.”

Tickets for the show, which will last no longer than two hours - including food and refreshments - can be bought at each venue or online at www.theculturalspring.org.uk/event/bitesize