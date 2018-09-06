Daredevil Sunderland teens take on 100ft abseil for charity

A group of daring teenagers from Sunderland had a head for heights as they abseiled from a giant crane on Newcastle Quayside.

The team of 12 were suspended 100ft in the air, before they each abseiled down in order to raise awareness and fundraising for charity Wearside Women in need.

The youngsters have spent four weeks taking part in the government-backed National Citizen Service (NCS) programme and the abseil on Friday, August 31, was a culmination of their social action project.

As well as raising funds for the domestic violence charity, the group also held a charity night at the Black Bush in Washington and completed a collective 400 mile cycling challenge using gym equipment.

Liam Green, 16, a student at Grindon Hall Christian School, said: “We decided to help the charity Wearside Women in Need, which helps women and children who have been domestically abused.

“So far, we’ve raised over £600.”

Bethany Dixon, 16, who recently collected her GCSE results from St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, said: “It’s really important that we’re raising awareness into domestic abuse because it does happen all over – people need to know that it does happen.

“I’m so proud that we’ve been able to raise so much money and it makes me feel so good that we’re helping other people.”

As part of the Great Exhibition of the North, LNER hosted the abseil opportunity on Newcastle Quayside.

The NCS summer programme saw 16-17 year old participants spend a week taking part in adventurous outward bound activities, a week experiencing independent living and developing ‘life skills’ and a community-based social action project.

Over 4,000 teenagers from the North East took part during the summer and there’s another chance for year 12 students to take part during the autumn half-term.

Bethany added: “NCS has been absolutely amazing - I’ve met the best people ever.

“I would recommend it to everyone, it’s been that good.”