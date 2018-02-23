Dancers appeal for venue where they can perform in memory of Sunderland tutor’s husband

Dancers are hitting the floor in memory of their inspirational teacher’s late husband - but they need a venue in which to strut their stuff.

Members of the Norma Wood School of Dance, run by Norma Barrow, have joined together in rehearsals for a charity variety night in memory of Norma’s partner Joe.

Joe Barrow, the late husband of Norma Barrow who ran Norma Wood School of Dance.

He died a number of years ago from cancer.

One of her pupil’s Amanda Marsh, is suffering from bladder cancer herself and hopes to raise as much money as possible, is one of those involved and behind the organisation of the night.

Amanda, who has undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed in May and is now taking tablets, said: “I went for an afternoon tea at Lumley Castle a few months ago to raise money for Macmillan and decided I wanted to do something myself for the charity.

“They’ve helped me a lot since I was diagnosed as at times I found it difficult to talk to people.

Amanda Marsh, who is suffering from bladder cancer, is hoping to put on a dance event in memory of her dance teacher's husband who died from cancer. Their grouo Dancing for Macmillan have been reahearsing at St. Chads, Church Hall, Sunderland. Amanda (left) is pictured with her mum Karen Pickering and sister Amy Ridley.

“They were fantastic and thankfully things are under control now.” Amanda added that her and other former members of the dance school, which used to run at a building at Farringdon Primary School, wanted to show their appreciation to Norma for her years of dedicated teaching.

“She is just a beautiful person inside and out,” said Amanda, 34, of East Herrington.

“I went to the school when I was four until I was about 22 and always enjoyed it.

“She was over the moon and so proud when we told her we’d be putting on the charity night.”

The group are now hoping to find a large venue to put on the show, which they want to put on on November 24.

“If anyone wants to get in touch to offer somewhere we’d be really grateful,” said Amanda.

“We’ve already raised £1,247 up to now and that is only after four weeks.

Anyone willing to offer a venue for the charity night should call Amanda on 07378861276.