Damage at Sunderland property as Nissan Qashqai collides with house - one person taken to hospital
Paramedics transported a person to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a property in Sunderland.
The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, December 10, at Camberley Close in the Tunstall area of the city. A Nissan Qashqai left the road and collided with a bungalow.
Emergency services, including Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service, attended the scene. It is understood a pensioner who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital.
Northumbria Police said in a statement on Saturday: “We were called to the Camberley Close area by the North East Ambulance Service shortly after 1pm following reports of a road traffic collision. A vehicle collided with a residential property.”
Pictures and video footage taken in the street a day later – on Sunday, December 11 – show a metal cordon and wooden construction board in place outside the affected property.
There were no reports of anyone inside the property being injured on Saturday.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesman added in a separate statement: “We received a call at 1.07pm [on Saturday] to attend an incident where a car had collided with a house. We dispatched a paramedic ambulance and a clinical team leader and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”