The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, December 10, at Camberley Close in the Tunstall area of the city. A Nissan Qashqai left the road and collided with a bungalow.

Emergency services, including Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service, attended the scene. It is understood a pensioner who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Northumbria Police said in a statement on Saturday: “We were called to the Camberley Close area by the North East Ambulance Service shortly after 1pm following reports of a road traffic collision. A vehicle collided with a residential property.”

Damage to a bungalow in Camberley Close following a one-vehicle collision on Saturday, December 10.

Pictures and video footage taken in the street a day later – on Sunday, December 11 – show a metal cordon and wooden construction board in place outside the affected property.

There were no reports of anyone inside the property being injured on Saturday.

