Paula Tiffin, 52, was one of the passengers in a Renault Megane which collided with a wall on Dairy Lane in Houghton-le-Spring on Monday, August 23.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries, along with the male driver and a 51-year-old woman who was also a passenger in the car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Tiffin sadly died from her injuries following the collison on Dairy Lane, Houghton-le-Spring.

Northumbria Police confirmed that specialist officers are supporting her family at this difficult time.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collison, which took place shortly after 2.20am on Monday.

At the time of the incident, the car was being pursued by officers from Durham Constabulary.

The pursuit had begun in their force area before crossing the border into Northumbria.

A Renault Megane collided with a wall on Dairy Lane in Houghton-le-Spring while the car was being pursued by officers from Durham Constabulary.

The 25-year-old driver has already been charged with a number of driving offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 23.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they will be liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service in regards to a charge of death by dangerous driving being brought against the suspect.

Emergency services were called to the Dairy Lane area of Houghton-le-Spring just after 2.20am on Monday, August 23, after reports of a car crashing into a wall.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also continue to conduct their own investigation into the collision after it was referred to them as a matter of course in incidents of this nature.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist officers, to get in touch.

You can contact Northumbria Police through their website or on 101 quoting reference NP-20210823-0097.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.