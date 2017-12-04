Dad whose son died in River Wear tragedy helps launch Don’t Drink & Drown campaign

A Wearside firefighter has helped launch a national campaign to warn drinkers to steer clear of water after his son died a year ago in a river tragedy.

Today is the start of the Don’t Drink & Drown national campaign that warns drinkers to steer clear of walking by or entering water when under the influence of alcohol.

Sadly, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service employee Dave Irwin knows the dangers of being drunk near water all too well.

Dave’s much loved son Ross is thought to have fallen into the river after a night out with work colleagues in the Fatfield area of Washington on December 23 last year.

The fun-loving 22-year-old, who worked at the Child Benefit Centre in Waterview Park in Washington, left a nearby pub just before 11pm, telling friends he was going to get a taxi to Sunderland.

It is thought he went through a small gap in a fence by the river bank to urinate and fell down the drop straight into the river.

Ross Irwin with his dad Dave and brother Jack.

His body was found on Christmas Eve about 100 yards down the river from where he fell in.

Heartbroken Dave said his son was an inspiration to him and despite being diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler, Ross, a former Houghton Kepier and Usworth Sixth Form pupil, never let the condition affect him.

Dave, who is a crew manager for the service, said: “He was a fun loving, genuine, selfless, caring and funny young man.

“He never let his disability get in the way of his life.

Ross Irwin with his brother Jack.

“He loved “the sesh” with his friends and was living life to the full.

“It was my firefighter colleagues and friends who removed his body.

“I spent 14 years on that watch and they knew who Ross was as soon as they removed his wallet from his jeans.”

Thousands of pounds were raised by well-wishers following Ross’s death, with friends wanting to pay for his funeral.

Dave is now supporting the Royal Life Saving Society UK’s (RLSS) Don’t Drink and Drown campaign, urging people not to take risks on a night out.

Dave, who is also dad to Jack, added: “We never expected anything like this to happen.

“It has left us utterly shattered.

“If I can manage to stop this tragedy from ever happening again I am willing to talk about this incident to anybody who is willing to listen.”