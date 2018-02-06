Dad’s anguish after murdered Sunderland schoolgirl’s memorial stolen and tree vandalised

The devastated father of a schoolgirl who was raped and murdered has spoken of his heartache after a memorial in her memory was targeted by thieves and vandals.

Nine-year-old Laura Kane disappeared on August 25, 1999, after being lured into the home of family friend Colin Bainbridge on Calvert Terrace, Murton.

Nine year old Laura Kane was murdered by Colin Bainbridge in August 1999.

Bainbridge, then 35, raped and killed the Penshaw Primary School pupil, before burying her under his floorboards. Her body was found at the house 10 days later.

Bainbridge was jailed for life after he was convicted of her rape and murder in June 2000.

Now Laura’s father Martin Kane, 58, from Washington, has told of his anguish after a commemorative plaque near a tree he planted in her memory has gone missing.

He said: “I planted the tree on Calvert Terrace where he had his house, a couple of years after it happened.

Martin Kane is hoping to find the plaque which bears his daughter Laura's name after it went missing from her memorial tree on Calvert Terrace, Murton.

“It has been there for many years and there was a gold plastic plaque with her name on it.

“The plaque was on a piece of wood on legs and it was in her memory.

“It has been there for a long time, but when I went up to see it on Thursday it had gone.

“It’s very upsetting and I think it is strange that it has gone missing.

Martin Kane at the tree he planted in memory of his daughter Laura on Calvert Terrace, Murton.

“It could have been taken or someone could have just found it, but if that was the case they could leave a note saying which number house it is at.

“I am devastated.

“I have reported it to the police and tried to speak to people in the area to see if then have seen anything, but not may people were home.

“The plaque is really important to keep her memory alive.

Martin Kane is devastated that a plaque at his daughter Laura's memorial tree has gone missing,

“It could be the case that someone has found it and taken it home, but when you see it is gone you naturally think it has been stolen.”

Mr Kane, who goes to check on the memorial every month, said he also noticed that one of the tree’s branches had been snapped off.

He is appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help him find the plaque which bears Laura’s name and a loving message from him which says she is ‘always in his heart.’

Paying tribute to his daughter, a pupil at Penshaw Primary School, Mr Kane said: “She was a lovely little girl who was always laughing.

“She was a happy little girl and she would always talk about things she had seen on TV with her friends at school.”

Durham Police are asking anyone with any information to call 101.

Martin Kane at his daughter Laura's memorial tree.

Anyone with any details can also email the echo newsdesk at echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk