Cyclists turn out in force for first event of Sunderland Big Bike Ride weekend

Cyclists of all ages turned out as this year's Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride got underway.

This morning saw dozens of people meet at Herrington Country Park for a five-mile ride around the perimeter of the beauty spot.

Stuart and Lewis Coppard.

The ride is the first of three events over the course of this weekend, with cyclists taking part in 25-mile or 35-mile rides beginning and ending at St Peter's Riverside near Sunderland University tomorrow.

The first finishers of today's five-mile ride were father and son Stuart and Lewis Coppard, 10, of Penshaw.

"We've never done the Big Bike Ride before so it was something new for us," said Stuart, 46.

"We usually just ride for fun so this is a bit more organised.

Cyclists take a breather after finishing the five-mile route.

"It would be nice to see more family events like this in Sunderland because there's been a decent turnout.

"Everyone else seems to have had a good time as they've been allowed to go at their own pace."

Deputy mayor of Sunderland Councillor David Snowdon got the cyclists started and was on hand to dish out their medals once they completed the course.

"We're trying to make people more active and this is a great opportunity for them to do so," said Coun Snowdon.

"We've had a good turnout today and although we'd have liked there to be more sunshine, we aren't in charge of the weather.

"It's fantastic to see families out enjoying themselves in a great place like Herrington Country Park.

"We hope that the bigger rides tomorrow will go as well as this one has."

Help was on hand from representatives of cycling charity Sustrans ahead of the ride, with volunteers making sure all cyclists' equipment was ready to go.

Sunderland City Council's head of events Victoria French hailed the first ride of the weekend, saying: "It's gone brilliantly.

"We've had a really good turnout and it's great to see loads of cyclists of all ages taking part.

"Everyone seems to have had a great time and it's a fantastic start to the weekend ahead of the other two longer distance rides which we will have greater attendance at.

"It will be a great advert for cycling in the city."

For further information on the weekend's events go to www.activesunderland.org.uk.