Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after collision in Sunderland

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a cyclist and car in Sunderland.

It happened at 2.34pm on Sunday, December 10, on the B1405 eastbound on Essen Way roundabout junction with Tunstall Road.

A grey Honda Jazz car was travelling eastbound towards the roundabout intending to turn right onto Tunstall Road when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 69-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries and is currently detained in the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Members of the public including a doctor were at the scene assisting the injured cyclist, but they left before police arrived.

Officers are asking for these individuals to contact officers as they may be vital witnesses to the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information and anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage are asked to contact motor patrols on 101 quoting reference 545 of 10/12/17.