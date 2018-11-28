Customers at supermarket raise almost £900 for 2018 Poppy Appeal

Customers at a supermarket have raised almost £900 for this year's Poppy Appeal.

Shoppers at Sainsbury’s East Boldon Local store generated £878.61 for The Royal British Legion.

As one of The Royal British Legion’s longest standing corporate partners, Sainsbury’s East Boldon Local welcomed Poppy Appeal volunteer collectors in store Remembrance poppies in the run up to Armistice Day.

Gary Spittel, store manager, said: “We love being involved with the Poppy Appeal and this year our customers and colleagues showed their continued support for this great cause.

"We’re thrilled to have raised such a huge amount for The Royal British Legion and look forward to seeing what the future holds for the 24 year partnership.”

Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Royal British Legion, added: “This year The Royal British Legion set its biggest ever target for The Poppy Appeal to raise £50 million to provide life-long support to the Armed Forces community.

"The level of activity that took place in Sainsbury’s stores will help contribute to our grand total and we are so grateful to the colleagues, volunteers and customers who were a part of it. Sainsbury’s has been a much valued partner, especially in this poignant year as we marked the Centenary of the end of the First World War.”