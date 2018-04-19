Curtain set to rise on Sunderland Shorts Film Festival

The curtains are about to go up on the fourth annual Sunderland Shorts Film Festival.

Get your popcorn at the ready, because this year’s festival promises to be the biggest yet, with an extra day added to showcase even more films.

It will be held at venues across the city centre between Wednesday, May 2, and Saturday, May 5, and will have 13 screenings over the course of four nights.

The festival promises a range of genres, including comedy, drama, thriller, documentary, experimental, sci-fi and more.

The first screenings will be a pre-event showcase celebrating films by students and young people on Wednesday, May 2, at The Peacock, located in the heart of the city’s cultural quarter.

The formal opening will take place on Thursday, May 3, at the next-door venue The Fire Station.

Audiences are invited to enjoy the wonderful array of films – whether you’re doubled over at one of the two comedy screenings, intrigued by the documentaries, or quivering in the Pottery Room at the Museum and Winter Gardens, for a haunting night of horror.

The event will close with an awards ceremony and a final screening of the award winners on the evening of Saturday, May 5, at the Looking Glass, in Sunniside.

Anne Tye, festival director, said: “Sunderland Shorts is all ready to go for its fourth year, with just a few details left to finalise. We were overwhelmed by the submissions and were pleased to extend the festival by an extra evening.

“This year, we’re really excited to be able to host the festival in a selection of venues across the city centre. It will be held in some of our newest cultural venues, as well as our oldest, and is a great opportunity to celebrate the wonderful locations in our city.”

Kristian Foreman, who helps organise Sunderland Shorts, said: “The standard of films has been very high this year, and it’s definitely not to be missed.

“The screenings have been arranged by genre, giving visitors the chance to see the films they’re passionate about, but also to explore new genres. It ensures the event can be enjoyed by anyone, of any age.”

Tickets for the festival are available to buy now from Sunderland Shorts website. They are priced at £5 plus booking fee for individual screenings, and £30 plus booking fee for a festival pass for those interested in seeing six or more screenings.

Tickets will also be available on the door. Screenings for Wednesday night will be free.