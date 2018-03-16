Crufts award for Jig the top dog

A top dog from Wearside has taken a major prize at the prestigious Crufts show.

Jig, a four-year-old Whippet - official Kennel Club name Champion Danluke Lord Of The Dance JW - and his owner Luke Johnston, 20, from Houghton, beat other talented young handlers and their dogs to be crowned the winner of the 2018 Stakes Competition at the world’s greatest dog show.

Young Kennel Club Stakes classes were held at championship shows across the UK in 2017, where competition was fierce.

Ecstatic owner Luke said: “It is superb to have won it again.

“I bred Jig so this win is extra special.

“We will definitely try to win it again next year, we will try.”

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club Secretary, said: “Congratulations to Jig and Luke for their fantastic win.

“No doubt we will be seeing more of them in the future.”

Crufts took place over four days earlier this month at the NEC in Birmingham.

Young Kennel Club membership is for anyone aged between six and 24 years (with or without a dog, pedigree or crossbreed).

