Young girl taken to hospital with leg and head injuries following collision in Seaham

Durham Constabulary have confirmed that a young girl was taken to hospital following a collision in Seaham between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

By Georgina Cutler and Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:17 pm

Emergency services were called at 3.20pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 4 to reports of a one vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Stockton Road in Seaham.

A young girl was taken to hospital with leg and head injuries following the incident with a white Mercedes Citan.

Durham Constabulary have confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

