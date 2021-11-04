Young girl taken to hospital with leg and head injuries following collision in Seaham
Durham Constabulary have confirmed that a young girl was taken to hospital following a collision in Seaham between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Emergency services were called at 3.20pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 4 to reports of a one vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Stockton Road in Seaham.
A young girl was taken to hospital with leg and head injuries following the incident with a white Mercedes Citan.
Durham Constabulary have confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
Officers say enquiries are ongoing.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."