'You could have killed someone': Judge blasts Sunderland danger driver after police chase

A danger driver who sped away from police during a chase has been told by a judge "you could have killed someone".

Callum Genther pulled straight out at junctions and ignored traffic lights, while traveling at up to 70 mph, on roads including the A194 at Lindisfarne roundabout

The 21-year-old got away from officers and may never have been traced but then later handed himself in to police.

Genther, of Ramsey Square, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Judge Julie Clemitson told him: "You crossed main junctions, ignoring red traffic lights and putting other road users at serious risk.

"Your speeds were in excess of 50 mph, to over 70 mph in a 40mph limit.

"Had you crossed a junction at that speed and a vehicle came the other way, you could have killed someone, quite easily.

"Fortunately, no injury or damage appears to have been caused."

Judge Clemitson said it was a "poor" piece of driving and Genther showed a "blatant disregard" for others.

The judge sentenced Genther to a 12 month community order with a three month curfew.

Judge Clemitson said Genther has no previous convictions and no history of bad driving.

The judge added: "What impresses me most is you handed yourself in to the police station.

"The prosecution may have had difficulty tracking down who you were, had you not taken those steps."

Vic Laffey, defending, said Genther has a good job, had personal problems at the time and "acted completely out of character ".