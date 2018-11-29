Yob thrown off train after falling asleep spat in face of Metro worker

A yob spat in the face of a Metro worker after he was taken off a train for falling asleep.

Connor Bates, 20, was seen snoozing as a train neared Heworth Metro Station on Monday, October 22.

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He was taken off the train by staff after they spotted him asleep but Bates later became agitated and then spat at one of the workers as things turned nasty.

Bates was subsequently arrested and charged with common assault over the unsavoury incident.

He admitted that charge and one of breaching a community order which was imposed on him last month for possession of a knife during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Rebecca Laverick told the court: “Mr Bates came off the train eventually but was making a nuisance of himself.

“He said he was going to jump onto the tracks.

“There were about six members of staff who had to come to help.

“He has then gone up to the worker and spat in his face.”

“The victim said that the spit went into his hair and on his forehead.”

Greg Flaxen, mitigating, told the court that Bates, formerly of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, but now of no fixed abode, was “remorseful” for what had happened and was currently “sofa-surfing” as he looks for accommodation.

“He has accepted to me that he has done something wrong,” said Mr Flaxen.

“I’m aware that the Metro staff have to put up with a lot of unwarranted behaviour from people and he does not want to be part of that group.

“He accepts being on the train. He felt when he was woken up the Metro staff were slightly heavy handed.

“He spat at the injured party from about 10 to 12 feet away.

“It’s a single blow, an isolated incident.

“Mr Bates has apologised to the court and he has shown remorse.”

District judge Gary Garland gave Bates a 12-month conditional discharge and also ordered him to pay £100 in compensation to his victim.

“Spitting on someone is a nasty thing,” said the judge.

“It’s a filthy thing to do.

“Thankfully that’s all that happened and there was no physical violence.

“It’s against someone who is out there trying to help people on the Metro getting to where they want to be and I think they deserve a bit of respect.”