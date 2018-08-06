Woman to face trial accused of causing death of cyclist Stuart Price by careless driving

A woman will go on trial next year accused of causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving.
Stuart Price, 24, from Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Lisa Maher has pleaded not guilty to causing his death by careless driving.
The 50-year-old, of Western Terrace, Murton, will be tried by a jury on March 11 next year.
The court heard the case could last around three days.
Judge Paul Sloan QC granted her conditional bail in the meantime and said a further, pre-trial hearing will take place on October 25.