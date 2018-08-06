Woman to face trial accused of causing death of cyclist Stuart Price by careless driving

A woman will go on trial next year accused of causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving.

Stuart Price, 24, from Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.

Flowers and football shirts left in tribute to SAFC fan Stuart Price at the scene of the collision in Easington Lane.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Lisa Maher has pleaded not guilty to causing his death by careless driving.

The 50-year-old, of Western Terrace, Murton, will be tried by a jury on March 11 next year.

The court heard the case could last around three days.

Judge Paul Sloan QC granted her conditional bail in the meantime and said a further, pre-trial hearing will take place on October 25.