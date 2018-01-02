Woman threatened with knife in Boxing Day street robbery

A woman had her mobile phone snatched by a knife-wielding robber who struck on Boxing Day.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery happened between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26.

The offender approached a woman in Shakespeare Terrace in Sunderland and threatened her before stealing her mobile phone.

It is believed the offender was in possession of a knife.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 828 261217 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.