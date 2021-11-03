Woman taken to hospital and a man arrested following collision in Seaham

Durham Constabulary has confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital following a collision in Seaham between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

By Neil Fatkin
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:20 pm

Emergency services were called at 3.13pm to the incident on Stockton Road.

A statement from North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Durham Police have confirmed a man has been arrested and “enquiries are ongoing”.

The tweet added: “Thank you to the community of Seaham for their help at a collision earlier on Stockton Road - particularly the staff at Tesco.”



