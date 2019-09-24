Woman stole Yankee Candles from Sunderland B&M store
A Sunderland woman was fined for stealing scented candles from a city shop.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 17:16 pm
Lisette Alexa Parkin, 34, of Leechmere Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop when she appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
She took the Yankee Candles from B&M in Ryhope Road on June 22.
Lorna Rimell, prosecuting, said: “She was seen concealing a quantity of items on her person and leaving the store without paying.
“She was stopped outside the store and the goods recovered and the police were called.”
Bushra Begum, defending, said Parkin is vulnerable herself and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
She said: “Her life has been quite chaotic.”
Parkin was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.