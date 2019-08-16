Woman remanded in custody after Hartlepool sheltered housing fire
A woman has been remanded in custody after she was charged with arson following a fire at a sheltered housing complex in Hartlepool.
Christine Adams, 61, was arrested by police in Hartlepool following a blaze at a property in Newholm Court, off the town’s Ormseby Road, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, August 13.
Adams, of no fixed address, is accused of one charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
She appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week and was remanded in custody until next month.
Adams has yet to enter a plea.
Due the severity of the arson charge, the case has been transferred to Teesside Crown Court, also in Middlesbrough, where she will appear before a judge for the first time on Thursday, September 12.
One two-storey property at Newholm Court, which is a retirement complex run by the Thirteen housing group, suffered severe smoke damage following Tuesday afternoon’s fire.
Three fire appliances from Hartlepool, Billingham and Thornaby needed around an hour to extinguish the fire.
A police cordon was placed around the property as investigations continued with officers confirming the following day that they had made an arrest.
Built in 1950 and renovated in 1995, the sheltered housing complex mainly comprises of flats and bungalows and is aimed at residents aged 60 and over.