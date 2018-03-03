Woman remains under investigation over murder of Sunderland man

Police have confirmed that a woman is still under investigation following the murder of Sunderland man Barry Solomon.

Mr Solomon, 42, was killed on the evening of Saturday, April 22, at his home in Kemble Square in the Downhill area of the city.

Police officers at the property in Kemble Square, Downhill, Sunderland.

Shortly after his death, detectives announced they were treating it as murder, with scenes of crime officers seen collecting evidence at the house where his body was found.

A 39-year-old woman and three male youths were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police has now confirmed that the woman remains under investigation over the killing.

The three juveniles were released several months ago with no further police action.

Flowers left outside a house in Kemble Square, Downhill, where Barry Solomon was pronounced dead.

The spokeswoman said: “The suspect for this offence remains under investigation.

“We have no further update at this time.”

A number of touching floral tributes were left to Mr Solomon outside his house following his death.

A card left within the flowers read: “To my brother Baz, gonna miss you so much.

“Love you with all my life and heart. Gone but never forgotten. “RIP Baz love ya big sister.”

Another tribute on the card read: “Gone far too soon.

“RIP Barry, from Uncle Billy and Martha.”

In the aftermath of the incident, people living in the area spoke of their shock at Mr Solomon’s death.

“The people who had lived there can’t have been in more than six months,” said one man who lives just a few doors away from the house.

“There seemed to be things going on quite often, so it was noisy.

Another person living nearby added: “Everyone’s seen the police about in the street for the past couple of days.

“It’s not the nicest area, but there isn’t usually much trouble either, so the police aren’t around that often.”