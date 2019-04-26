Woman remains in 'serious condition' after falling from second floor window in Sunderland

A woman remains in 'serious condition' in hospital after falling from a second floor window in Sunderland.

Nothumbria Police have confirmed that they do not believe anyone else is involved in the incident which took place at an address on Claremont Terrace, off Belvedere Road, in Sunderland, at 6.45am this morning.

Police outside a property off Belverdere Road, Sunderland, where woman fell from a window.

North East Ambulance Service sent two double crewed ambulances, a hazardous area response team vehicle and an air ambulance doctor, who arrived via a car.

The woman was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman fell from a window on the second floor.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "A woman remains in a hospital in a serious condition.

"Police do not believe anyone else is involved."

