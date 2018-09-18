Woman knocked down in Sunderland 'hit and run' remains in critical condition

A woman left seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle during a suspected 'hit and run' collision remains in a critical condition.

The 26-year-old was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by the Great North Air Ambulance following the incident on Chester Road in Millfield at 3.30pm on Friday.

The emergency services on the scene of the collision on Chester Road.

Police have said that one witness had told officers the injured woman may have been a victim of a theft in the moments before the collision.

A 44-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Today, Northumbria Police confirmed the women remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forwards as they press on with the probe, which involved a pick-up style vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 673 14/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.