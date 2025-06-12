Woman jailed and banned from city after throwing bottle of prosecco at shop worker

A woman has been jailed and banned from venturing into Durham City centre after launching a bottle of prosecco at supermarket staff.

Linda Dodsworth, 39, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court where she was sentenced to four months in prison and issued a Criminal Behaviour Order after committing over 200 offences since coming to police attention in 2016.

CCTV image of the incident. | Durham Constabulary

Her most recent offence has now seen Dodsworth jailed and banned from Durham City centre. She also cannot enter any Tesco or Sainsbury’s in County Durham and cannot remain in any retail store when asked to leave.

Durham Constabulary's PC James Settrey said: “Linda has one of the worst criminal histories I’ve ever encountered for anti-social behaviour, thefts, and assault, with over 200 convictions on her record.

“She has been given numerous opportunities to rehabilitate and has declined them. She has also been imprisoned a number of times but upon release she will immediately re-offend showing no regard to the criminal justice system.

“This was a joint endeavour by both Durham City Police and Darlington Police neighbourhood teams who have jointly had to deal with Dodsworth on several occasions.

“Both teams remain committed to tackling ASB and shoplifting right across the force area so that residents, business owners and visitors to the county feel safe.”