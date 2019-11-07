Woman in her 70s and man, 47, arrested after loan shark raids in Roker and Seaburn

Raids took place in Roker and Seaburn.

Cash, documents and electronics have been seized in raids on two properties in Roker and Seaburn in Sunderland on Wednesday, November 6.

England Illegal Money Lending Team worked with Sunderland City Council trading standards and Northumbria Police on this operation.

A 47-year-old man and 78-year-old woman were taken into custody that day.

Both have been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing into this case.

Tony Quigley, Head of the Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “Illegal money lenders prey on the vulnerable within our communities, with victims faced with spiralling debt, extortionate interest rates and the very real threat of intimidation. We will continue to work with our partners to crack down on this crime.”

The council have been working alongside the team to prevent loan sharks in the city.

Sunderland City Council Executive Director (Neighbourhoods) Fiona Brown added: “We won’t tolerate loan sharks operating in Sunderland, and the council will continue to work with community safety partners and national enforcement agencies to take the strongest possible action against this type of criminal activity.

“The raids on the homes of those suspected of being involved in our city, should send out a clear signal that with the local community’s support we will identify anyone involved in illegal money lending and do everything we can to bring them to justice.”

Illegal Money Lending Teams secured more than 394 prosecutions for illegal money lending and related activity nationally. This led to nearly 480 years of custodial sentences collectively.

Teams have written off £74.9 million worth of illegal debt and helped over 29,000 people with such operations.

These teams consist of specialist officers who investigate and prosecute illegal money lending while showing the dangers of such behaviour.