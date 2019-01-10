Woman forced to leave her home after brutal attack by man who was 'like a brother' to her

A woman needed surgery for a fractured jaw after an attack at the hands of a man she thought of "like a brother".

The victim, who remembers nothing about the violence, was "bleeding heavily from fresh injuries" when she called police to her home in the early hours of the morning last July.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman's jaw had been fractured in two places, which needed a metal plate to fix and she had nerve damage under her eye which has resulted in loss of sensation to the left side of her face.

The court heard the woman told police she had spent the evening at her home, drinking, with long-time pal Joshua Creasy, who was caught on CCTV leaving the property with his hood up after the attack.

Creasy, 21, of Horsely Road, Barmston, Washington, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and has been jailed for three years and one month.

The woman told police in a statement she has now moved out of her home because of the attack and now feels isolated from her family and friends.

She added: "I am extremely anxious about going out now, I only ever leave the house in taxis.

"I am constantly thinking about the incident and this has made me feel more depressed.

"I looked at him like a brother. I let him into my life, which makes me feel even more sad.

"It was totally unprovoked. I am still suffering from the injuries he inflicted."

The court heard Creasy, who has convictions for 60 previous offences, was still on licence from his last jail sentence when he was invited to the woman's home.

The pair had gone to the shop together in the early hours and then returned to her flat.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court: "She had no further recollection of events.

"She made a call to the police around 3am to report that she had been assaulted. Officers attended within a matter of five or so minutes.

"When they arrived, they found her bleeding heavily from fresh injuries."

Creasy initially claimed the attack had been carried out by a man who "burst in" to the flat and attacked them both but later admitted he was responsible.

Jane Foley, defending, said Creasy is "still a young man" and did admit his guilt.