Woman denies she 'lied' about being 'raped by two strangers at asylum seekers' accommodation' in Sunderland, court told

A woman who claims she was raped by two strangers at asylum seekers' accommodation in Sunderland has denied she "lied" about her ordeal.

Saheed Rasoolli, 30, and Araz Abdulla, 23, are on trial accused of each taking a turn to have sex with the alleged victim, against her will, in the bedroom of a flat at Roker Avenue in Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman, who said she "couldn't get her breath" during the attacks, was left with nail marks to her neck, throat and arms.

Both men deny rape and are being tried by a jury.

The alleged victim has told jurors she had been on a date with a man in the hours before she was attacked by the two strangers and had been drinking.

Giving her evidence via television link, the woman said she'd had some pink gin, a fruit cider, a cocktail and two bottles of Desperados beer.

When asked if she normally drank during the day, the woman said "no" and said it was unusual for her to have the amount she did.

The alleged victim admitted she had had a drink that day to "take the edge off" her nervousness about going on the date, which ended in disappointment.

She denied claims she had had sex at the Roker Avenue flat with the two strangers in a bid to make her former date feel "bad".

Defence barrister Liam O'Brien asked her: "Did you make up the allegation of rape?"

The alleged victim told the court: "No".

Mr O'Brien asked: "Did you lie about being raped?"

The woman answered "no".

Mr O'Brien asked her if she had lied about what happened to make her former date "feel sorry" for her and she replied "no".

Prosecutor Paul Abrahams has told jurors the woman had been waiting for a bus in the city in May when she was approached by Rasoolli, who had "decided at this early stage he was going to have sex with this female, whatever her views".

Mr Abrahams said the victim was taken by Rasoolli to a "multi-occupancy building, containing a number of flats occupied by asylum seekers" and into Abdulla's bedroom, who left the room.

He told jurors: "Rasoolli, without warning pushed her on the bed."

Mr Abrahams said Rasoolli had sex with the woman and added: "She told him to stop and tried to push him off, she made it clear she didn't want to have any kind of sexual activity but despite her attempts, he ignored her and continued to force himself on her."

Mr Abrahams said when Rasoolli had finished with the victim he left the room, Abdulla returned and took his turn to rape the woman.

Mr Abrahams said: "Again, she hadn't wanted any kind of sexual activity and told him to stop.

"She tired pushing him away but he continued raping her."

The court heard when Abdulla finished with the woman he left the room and she was able to get away.

Abdulla, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, and Rasoolli, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, both deny an offence of rape.

The trial continues.