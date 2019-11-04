Woman cautioned by police after young child was left alone on Halloween
A woman has been cautioned by police after a report a young child had been left alone at a Wearside house on Halloween night.
Northumbria Police was called to an address in Washington when a neighbour raised the alarm after spotting the youngster at the window of the house.
The child was handed over to a relative.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8pm on Thursday night, October 31, police received a report of concern for a child at an address in the Glebe area of Washington.
“A neighbour had reported that a young child was seen crying at the window of the address and no adult was present.
“Officers attended the address and the child – who was uninjured - was safeguarded by officers and was left in the care of another family member.
“An investigation was carried out and a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
“She was handed a conditional caution.”