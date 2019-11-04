Woman cautioned by police after young child was left alone on Halloween

The woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect

Northumbria Police was called to an address in Washington when a neighbour raised the alarm after spotting the youngster at the window of the house.

The child was handed over to a relative.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8pm on Thursday night, October 31, police received a report of concern for a child at an address in the Glebe area of Washington.

“A neighbour had reported that a young child was seen crying at the window of the address and no adult was present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the address and the child – who was uninjured - was safeguarded by officers and was left in the care of another family member.

“An investigation was carried out and a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.