Woman bitten on bottom by dog which had given birth to 16 puppies just weeks before in Halloween attack

A dog bit a woman on her bottom just weeks after it had given birth to a litter of 16 puppies in a Halloween attack.

“Lexy”, a cross Staffy/American Bull Mastiff, charged at the victim’s two dogs in a wooded area in Easington Lane after being let off her lead on October 31 last year.

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Tracey Leitch was walking Lexy on behalf of her daughter Sarah, the dog’s owner, when the incident happened.

After letting the dog off its leash, Lexy then went for two small dogs belonging to the victim.

When the victim tried to intervene and protect them, Lexy sank her teeth into the woman’s bottom, which left her needing hospital treatment at Sunderland Royal.

Leitch, 52, was subsequently charged with being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control causing injury.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies told a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “On October 31 at 2.30pm the injured party had taken her dogs out for a walk in Black Wood, Easington Lane.

“She became aware that there was another large dog off its leash.”

The court heard that Lexy then went to attack the two dogs and the victim tried to protect them.

“She tried to pick up her dogs to protect them but the dog bit her on the buttocks, causing pain and bleeding,” added Mr Davies.

“The defendant appeared and got the dog onto a lead.

“The injured party attended Sunderland Royal Hospital where she received a tetanus injection and antibiotics.”

Mum-of-four Tracey Leitch, of Ruskin Avenue, Easington Lane, pleaded guilty to the charge against her.

Neil Hodgson, mitigating, told the hearing: “Tracey Leitch’s daughter Sarah is the owner of the dog, which is nearly three-years-old.

“I am told by the defendant that this dog eight weeks previously had a litter of puppies of 16 and had not been out since then.

“Her daughter was at work and she decided to take the dog out and took it off the lead near the woods.

“She actually knows the lady who was bitten very well.

“I would say that this is an isolated incident.

“There have been no problems with the dog since then and if she has gone out she has always been on a lead and muzzled.

“It is a very much a shock to her (Tracey Leitch) and she is very apologetic.”

Sarah Leitch told the court that the dog has been on a rehabilitation court since the incident.

Chairman of the bench Dorothy Gibson fined Tracey Leitch £176 and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Sarah Leitch was told by Mrs Gibson that the dog has now been made subject of a contingent destruction order, meaning she must be muzzled and on a lead when out in public.

The dog will also have to be neutered.