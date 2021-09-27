Woman arrested as police confirm 71-year-old William Jackson died of heart attack

William Jackson, 71, passed away in Sunderland Royal Hospital on Friday night.

It was reported that a number of offenders who had their faces covered had left Mr Jackson’s flat and run off past Washington Gardeners CIU Club.

Hertburn Gardens

The caller who alerted police subsequently attended the home and found Mr Jackson inside who was having a suspected heart attack. Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

A woman has been arrested and has since been released on police bail.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for a number of key individuals who were gathered outside the club as the suspects ran past to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds said: “This is clearly a serious incident that has ended with a man tragically dying as a result of suffering a suspected heart attack.

“We will continue to offer his family any support they need at this awful time, and are committed to finding out the circumstances preceding the man’s death.

“We know a group of individuals left his address and they ran past Washington Gardeners CIU Club. Up to five people were stood outside the club when the suspects ran past – and I’m today appealing for those individuals to come forward.

“They could have the crucial piece of evidence that proves the key to this whole investigation, so please come forward and speak with my team.

“We are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries into this incident and would ask the public for their support.

“In particular, we want to hear from anybody living in the Hertburn Gardens area of Concord who may have seen a group of men walking in the area on Friday night, or anyone who received a knock on the door from any strangers.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be hugely significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NO-20210924-1288.