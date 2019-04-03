Woman arrested and police hunt driver after car hits bus stop

Houghton Road, Newbottle. Picture from Google Images
Houghton Road, Newbottle. Picture from Google Images

Police are searching for the driver of a car which collided with a bus stop today.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 12.39pm today, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Newbottle, Houghton.

"Officers attended the scene where a car had collided with a bus stop in Houghton Road.

"The male driver left the scene and a female passenger went into a nearby restaurant where she was later picked up by officers and arrested.

"Attempts to locate the male are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log 030419."