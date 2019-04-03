Woman arrested and police hunt driver after car hits bus stop

Police are searching for the driver of a car which collided with a bus stop today.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 12.39pm today, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Newbottle, Houghton.

"Officers attended the scene where a car had collided with a bus stop in Houghton Road.

"The male driver left the scene and a female passenger went into a nearby restaurant where she was later picked up by officers and arrested.

"Attempts to locate the male are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log 030419."