Woman arrested after 21-hour siege which saw armed police deployed

A woman has been arrested and taken to hospital following a 21-hour armed siege in a street.

Officers were called to an address in Bamburgh Close in the Oxclose area of Washington in the early hours of yesterday.

The property in Oxclose, Washington.

Several police cars, an armed response unit and ambulances were present at the scene.

A cordon was put in place while emergency services tried to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

However, the stand-off came to an end shortly before midnight.

A front window of the address has been left smashed following the incident.

Police stand guard at the address in Bamburgh Close, Oxclose.

One woman who lives in the street with her son told the Echo: “I got woken up in the early hours of yesterday when things first happened.

“There were that many police around I thought it was a murder at first.

“The ambulance was there a bit after 11pm last night and the police smashed the window at the front to get in.

“The woman must have been in the upstairs bedroom because the torches were shining in there.

“They just got her out, put her straight into the ambulance and took her away.

“Police aren’t here often so you don’t expect to see armed response units in your street.

“It was a bit of a shock for everyone.

“The police cordoned it off, but loads of kids and other people came out to watch what was happening.”

The property which the woman was in remains taped off this morning, with police standing guard.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “The incident came to a conclusion at around 11.30pm.

“The female was arrested but taken to hospital.

“There is no update on her condition.”