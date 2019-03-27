Witness appeal after attempted cashpoint theft in early hours of the morning

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an attempted theft at a cashpoint.

The incident took place at around 2.10am on March 27, at Easington Tyre & Exhaust Centre on Essington Way, Peterlee.

Durham Constabulary is urging anyone who may have seen unusual activity in the area to get in touch.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Marco Fantin, of Peterlee CID, said: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have seen any unusual activity in the area to get in touch with us.

“This could be vehicles or individuals lingering, or anyone behaving suspiciously both in the lead up to and following the incident.”

If you have any information you believe may be helpful, please contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 19 of March 27.