'Why did she have to die?': Devastated friends reveal anguish at Quyen Ngoc Nguyen' murder

Friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen have spoken of their anguish after her brutal murder.

Three close associates paid tribute to the 28-year-old mum after her killers Stephen Unwin and William McFall were found guilty of her murder.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

Quang Nduyen said he would swap places with her so he could die instead and never thought something like this would happen to her.

He added: "“I love her so much.

"[They] should stay in prison forever, never come out."

Another friend, Thinh, said: "I see Quyen like a member of my family. I can’t tell you how much pain [I felt] when I heard it was bad news.

Quang Nduyen

"The day Quyen died I was pregnant, eight months. My husband did not want to tell me.

"I can’t believe it. We came here to find a better life and [the] Vietnamese can’t believe it."

Another friend, Phap, said he knew Quyen for five years and added: "She was very nice.

"People [are] thinking, ‘why did she have to die’?"

Thinh, a friend of Quyen Ngoc Nugyen.